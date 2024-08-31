New Level Cap and Paragon System Coming In Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred and Season 6

Blizzard

Paragon and Character Level Split

If your character is Level 100 currently, once these changes go into effect, your character level will be reduced to 50, and all 200 Paragon Points your character has earned with be converted to Realm-wide Paragon Levels. If your character is Level 50 and below, nothing will change for them.

The number of Paragon Points that can be earned by leveling has increased from 200 to 300.

Paragon and character levels are now split out, with Levels 1–60 representing character level. This means you can earn an additional 10 Skill Points, opening additional avenues of character customization. Starting at Level 60, players will begin to earn Paragon Levels which can be used to unlock Paragon Nodes.Characters above Level 50 will have all their experience-based Paragon Points converted to a Paragon Level. Here’s an example of this change:The changes to leveling and Paragon were made with the intent of getting you to endgame activities and gear at a more rapid pace and making it easier to ramp up your alt characters for the fight ahead.