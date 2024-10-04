This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
New Legion Event in Nahantu for Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 17 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Wowhead was recently invited to an early playtest of Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred, and during our explorations of Nahantu, we found fun new content - namely, a brand new Legion event!
Vessel of Hatred Playtest Review
Players diving into the jungles of Nahantu in search of Neyrelle can make a pit stop at the newest Legion event,
Of Souls and Spirits
. Players must escort several Basins of Souls around the area, allowing them to collect souls as you move. Be warned, though - the forces of Hell don't want you to succeed. Players will battle their way through waves of demons as the Basins travel through the arena, and you'll need to protect them as well - the demons can destroy a Basin if you're overwhelmed. Once all Basins have been escorted, the final boss spawns - and then, of course, your loot, too.
Mob density does not seem to be a problem in this Legion Event - scores of demons spawn as you escort the Basins of Souls, with more and more pouring in as the event progresses. Players will be able to work together to escort the Basins, so it won't be quite as difficult as attempting it solo on the playtest realms; that said, expect a fun challenge with this event!
What do you think of the newest Legion event coming to Diablo 4? Let us know in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post