New Keybinding Save Feature - Diablo 4 Patch 1.3.0
Diablo IV
3 minutes ago
silec
Diablo 4's Patch 1.3.0 has introduced a new key binding save feature that allows players to save and swap between up to two different hotkey configurations.
Diablo 4 Season 3 Overview
To access this new feature navigate to the game's options and click on "Controls". Here you can modify the key bindings to your liking and save them in one of the two "Key Binding Configs".
Key Binding Configuration Save
Allows the player to save multiple hotkey configurations. Changing the config updates all bindings to the newly chose save.
The key binding configs are not only limited to saving your key bindings. They also remember options like "Disable Mouse Movement", "Disable Mouse Aim", "Combine Move / Interact / Basic Skill Slot", and any of the other options in the
Key Bindings
tab in the
Controls
options.
What do you think about this new feature? Let us know in the comments below.
