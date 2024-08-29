This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
Beta
New Images of The First Khazra in the Dark Citadel - Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred
Diablo IV
Posted
52 minutes ago
by
Arktane
Recently, Diablo 4 players were given a
sneak preview of the Dark Citadel
, a challenging, Raid type Dungeon in which groups of players brave (or foolish) enough must storm this imposing structure - teeming with all manner of horrors and carnage wrought by the First Khazra.
Recently in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Blizzard released a number of images as a teaser showing off the First Khazra in all their gory glory!
Shredder
Pulverizer
Breathtaker
Trampler
What are your thoughts on these new enemy models? Let us know in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post