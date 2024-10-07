This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Hybrid Targeting Accessibility Feature Coming in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 6 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard is introducing a new accessibility feature in Diablo 4 called Hybrid Targeting, which will allow players to manage proximity selection more easily when mouse movement is disabled.
Vessel of Hatred Patch 2.0.1/2.0.2 Notes
In the recent
Diablo 4 Patch 2.0.1/2.0.2 notes
, Blizzard revealed the newest accessibility feature coming to Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred:
Players may now enable Hybrid Targeting, a new feature that allows for proximity selection of interactables to be used when mouse movement is disabled. This is meant to assist with item selection in instances where cursor targeting could prove challenging.
While we don't have footage of this new accessibility feature in action, Diablo 4 has a history of leading the field in terms of accessibility. Blizzard routinely adds new accessibility features to the game, such as
new navigation features
and
visual accessibility highlights
. The quality of Diablo 4's accessibility features has even allowed
blind players to defeat Lilith
using screenreader capabilities. While no accessibility efforts are perfect, Blizzard is showing that they strive to improve in nearly every patch of Diablo 4.
What do you think of this new feature? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!
