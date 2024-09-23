New Hairstyles Found During the Diablo 4 Season 6 PTR

very beautiful, especially the female braid and the male curls.
Huge W - more character customization is always welcome :)
Man, hair in D4 is one of the very few areas where the visual quality is kinda weird. Some hair styles do fit ok, but others look way off, like its imported from another game that do not match D4 characters.Cool hairstyles anyway.
Why are hairstyles in Diablo 4 so ugly. Facial hair is also terrible.The Long braid is good, though. And the Lagertha one is not terrible.
This was very needed.