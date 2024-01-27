This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Druid Cosmetic Set - The Grim Recluse
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 23 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Season 3 is here, which means new cosmetics! Not everyone has eight-legged friends - but Druids certainly do!
While we don't know for certain when thess packages will rotate out of stock, what we do know is that the shop refreshes happen daily at approximately 10 am PDT, so stay tuned - we may have new cosmetic options soon!
Premium Currency in Diablo 4
The Grim Recluse Prestige Druid Cosmetics
Webs and poisons are a spider's weapon of choice, and now they're yours, too.
Armor
Weapons
Markings
Way of the Spider "The Grim Recluse" Accessories
Not included in the images below is the
Reclusive Display
emote - feel that eight-legged embrace!
Back Trophy
Headstone
