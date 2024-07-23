New Diablo Lore Video - Spirit Guardians Deep Dive

YOUTUBE has restricted this video "Sign in to confirm age" flagged but can watch from mini player here and on discord as well lolgotta watch on my phones yt account to see in HD
the centipede spirit is so cool :0
Wouldn't a snake have been better than a centipede? I thought the snake in the base game and the imagery with Rathma was pointing towards that, and traditionally snakes represent death and renewal through the ouroboros and shedding their skins and growing new ones?
Is the spirit realm and "unformed" lands of the witch doctor considered the same?Or two seperate?There is so many mysteries that interest me in the lore not tied to heaven or hell or not yet explored fully in Diablo lore as of yet.As said the "Lady" she seems not to be part of hell or heaven. Yet with her minions the hostile drowned and sea hags etc however the Sailors of Sanctuary reveres her.But there is a face of a statue in Diablo 4 not looking like lilith but she is feat in many places like the swamps of Hawezar. Dungeons and various ruins.She looks almost like a female "Naga" from World of warcraft universe but more "human" apperance.Is she the "Lady" or something like Trag'ol a entity not tied to our realm?Could not find picture of "naga" woman but remembers a half buired head seen somewhat north in backwater.Seen her face in various places more complete in some dungeons peeking out in the backgrounds. She does not seem to be a version of Lilith anyway.Hope Diablo 4 lore explore her,spirit realm and unformed lands further.