New Diablo Holiday Merch on the Blizzard Store - Lilith Collar, Inarius Ring, Mephisto Sweater
Diablo IV
Posted
11 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
The Blizzard store has been updated with some new Diablo-themed holiday merchandise, just ahead of Midwinter Blight!
Diablo 4 Holiday Merchandise at the Blizzard Shop
Treasure Goblin Funko Pop! Keychain
$5.00 Treasure Goblin Funko Pop! Keychain
Are you on the hunt for valuable loot? Add a touch of treasure to your Diablo IV collection with this Treasure Goblin Funko Pop! Keychain. Known for dropping epic rewards, the Treasure Goblin is now your personal loot carrier, ready to accompany you wherever you go.
Mephisto Bloodied Wolf Holiday Ornament
$15.00 Mephisto Bloodied Wolf Holiday Ornament
This Diablo IV holiday ornament features the menacing Mephisto Wolf head, capturing the dark essence of the Lord of Hatred. The ornament showcases the frightening form of the Bloodied Wolf in striking black and red.
Mephisto Bloodied Wolf Holiday Sweater
$75.00 Mephisto Bloodied Wolf Holiday Sweater
Embrace the holiday spirit with the Diablo IV Mephisto Wolf Holiday Sweater! This limited-edition sweater features a design inspired by Mephisto, the Lord of Hatred from Diablo IV.
Vessel of Hatred Green Bomber Jacket
$120.00 Vessel of Hatred Green Bomber Jacket
Unleash your inner style with the Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred Bomber Jacket. Designed to capture the spirit of the legendary Diablo universe, this jacket combines power and fashion for the ultimate fan look.
X RockLove Lilith Ring
$75.00 X RockLove Lilith Ring
This statement ring captures her beauty and defiance, meticulously handcrafted from artisan brass and plated with polished silver. The piece features Lilith’s iconic horned headdress, accented by a blood-red cubic zirconia crystal for a striking touch.
X RockLove Inarius Ring
$75.00 X RockLove Inarius Ring
This statement ring captures his ominous, faceless bust in handcrafted artisan brass. With an antiqued, distressed finish that mirrors the embellishments of his armor, the ring showcases Inarius’ hood, pauldrons, and chest plate in striking, durable detail.
X RockLove Lilith Collar
$220.00 X RockLove Lilith Collar
The Lilith Collar captures her essence, meticulously handcrafted from artisan brass and plated in polished silver. Inspired by her spine, this intricate necklace is composed of forty-six individual pieces, securely soldered into a flexible chain resembling linked vertebrae.
X RockLove Lilith Earrings
$85.00 X RockLove Lilith Earrings
The Lilith Earrings capture her dark elegance, meticulously handcrafted in nickel-free sterling silver. Designed to depict her wings in a spiney, curled repose, each earring is antiqued to accentuate their distressed, battle-worn texture.
X RockLove Inarius Necklace
$110.00 X RockLove Inarius Necklace
The Inarius Necklace captures his essence, meticulously handcrafted in artisan brass with an antiqued, distressed finish that mirrors his armor’s embellishments. Inspired by the large collar he wears, this piece replicates the traditional livery collar, or chain of office, symbolizing order or knighthood.
As part of the Blizzard Gear Store affiliate program, a small portion of sales using the above links will go to supporting Wowhead, at no extra cost.
