New Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Spiritborn Merchandise on the Blizzard Gear Store
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 13 min ago
by
Galx
Now that Diablo 4's Vessel of Hatred expansion has launched, introducing the Spiritborn class, Blizzard has added some new official Spiritborn and Vessel of Hatred merchandise to the Gear Store. The new items feature beautiful green artwork inspired by the game and include a t-shirt and art print that glorify the Spiritborn experience. A stylish hoodie with a glow-in-the-dark graphic, a Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred beanie, and a bold Spiritborn coffee mug are included in the new collectible loot drop.
Shop Diablo 4 Merchandise on the Blizzard Gear Store
Vessel of Hatred Spiritborn Black T-Shirt $35
Vessel of Hatred Spiritborn 11x17" Poster $25
Vessel of Hatred Glow-in-the-Dark Hoodie $60
Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred Beanie $30
Vessel of Hatred Spiritborn Mug $15
We are part of the Blizzard Gear Store affiliate program, and a small part of sales from the above links will go to supporting the site.
