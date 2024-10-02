This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Cinematic Trailer Released - Spoilers Ahead!
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 24 min ago
by
Jezartroz
It looks like a new Diablo 4 cinematic has been released - and this one has some incredible story spoilers included!
As
posted by IGN's YouTube channel
, this new cinematic trailer appears to show an in-game cutscene related to Neyrelle and the Soulstone. Spoilers ahead!
Spoiler Warning: this cutscene reveals information about several key characters in the Vessel of Hatred story - watch at your own risk!
IGN's YouTube Channel
What are your thoughts on the scene unfolding here? Let us know in the comments below!
1
Comment by
DeVeteran
on 2024-10-02T11:58:03-05:00
Yawn, wake me up when Mephisto posseses her / kills her...
1
