New Diablo 4 Rogue Cosmetics - Warrior of Light
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 1 min ago
by
Jezartroz
A new shop rotation means new cosmetics! Rogues will be fighting for the Light with this newest cosmetic set.
While we don't know for certain when thess packages will rotate out of stock, what we do know is that the shop refreshes happen daily at approximately 10 am PDT, so stay tuned - we may have new cosmetic options soon!
Premium Currency in Diablo 4
Warrior of Light Prestige Rogue Cosmetics
Become a true Champion of Inarius with this set - not all of the denizens of Sanctuary follow the Blessed Mother.
Armor
Weapons
Markings
Comment by
Hysorn
on 2023-11-24T18:09:47-06:00
Paladin at home
Comment by
Deezers
on 2023-11-24T18:40:20-06:00
Unfortunate naming there
1
