Diablo 4 Hells Gate Box $90



The officially-licensed Diablo IV Hells Gate Box is a captivating collectible inspired by the iconic Hells Gate from the beloved video game. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this box features front doors that open to reveal a small compartment, perfect for storing treasured trinkets.



The Hells Gate holds a significant place in Diablo IV, and this box captures its eerie essence. Guarded by two skeletal wolf statues and accessible via four steps leading to the gate doors, it radiates an aura of dark mystique. Each element is carefully crafted to evoke the game's atmosphere, making it a must-have for any fan.



Packaged in a Nemesis Now Diablo IV branded gift box, the Hells Gate Box serves as both a delightful collectible and a perfect gift. Its eye-catching packaging ensures it stands out on store shelves, adding a touch of gothic charm to any retail space.



This product appeals to gaming enthusiasts and collectors, as well as those who appreciate gothic, horror, or alternative decor. Its detailed design and functional compartment make it a practical yet aesthetic addition to any collection. Whether for personal use or as a gift, the Hells Gate Box is sure to be a cherished item.



Lilith Wall Plaque $80



The officially-licensed Diablo IV Lilith Wall Plaque is a stunning collectible for any fan of the Diablo universe. This highly detailed piece brings the iconic Lilith to life, featuring the dark beauty and craftsmanship that the series is known for.



Meticulously crafted, the plaque pays tribute to one of Sanctuary's most infamous figures, Lilith. Known for her demonic presence, Lilith is depicted with her striking feminine form enhanced by her fearsome attributes. Her quills replace traditional hair, cascading down her back, while her tail, adorned with barbs, adds to her terrifying allure.



Packaged in a Nemesis Now Diablo IV branded gift box, the presentation is just as impressive as the plaque itself. The striking design of the packaging makes it a standout on store shelves, perfect for collectors or as a display piece.



For stores specializing in gaming and pop-culture collectibles, the Diablo IV Lilith Wall Plaque is a must-have. Its intricate design and high-quality craftsmanship will attract both dedicated fans and new customers, making it a standout item in any display.



Inarius Tankard $90



Pledge yourself to darkness with Nemesis Now's officially-licensed Diablo IV Inarius Tankard, a vessel forged in the fires of Sanctuary.



Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this tankard is a tribute to the dark and legendary world of Diablo. Emblazoned with intricate runes and symbols reminiscent of Inarius, the renegade angel, this tankard exudes an otherworldly aura.



Whether you are a seasoned adventurer or a fan of the Diablo universe, the Inarius Tankard is a must-have for your collection. Raise it high in celebration or contemplation, and let the power of Sanctuary flow through you.