New Diablo 4 Lore Video: Akarat's Letter to the Dedicants
Diablo IV
Posted
42 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard has released a new animated lore short, this time focusing on Akarat, the founder of the Zakarum faith!
Giving us incredible insight into Akarat's early life, as well as the foundation of his beliefs and the Zakarum faith, this animated letter to the dedicants provides us with one of the first true "primary source" documents Diablo lore buffs can dig into in regards to this mysterious figure. Not only that, we get a peek into more lore of Nahantu - a land that long ago fell to Hatred.
