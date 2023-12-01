This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Diablo 4 Druid Cosmetics - Frost Lord
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 40 min ago
by
Jezartroz
A new shop rotation means new cosmetics! It's definitely frosty in here - Druids can feel the chill with the new Frost Lord set, featuring heavy furs, frozen antlers, and ferociousness.
While we don't know for certain when thess packages will rotate out of stock, what we do know is that the shop refreshes happen daily at approximately 10 am PDT, so stay tuned - we may have new cosmetic options soon!
Premium Currency in Diablo 4
Frost Lord Prestige Druid Cosmetics
We're cold just looking at this frozen set!
Armor
Weapons
Markings
Hoar Frost Cache "Frost Lord" Accessories
Not included in the images below is the
Stormskull Fetish
emote - alas, poor Yorick!
Back Trophy
Headstone
