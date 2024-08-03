New Cosmetics Coming to Tejal's Shop in Season 5 - Churning Earth

We’re dialing up the heat in the Shop with new Equipment, Armor, Accessories, Mount and Mount Armor bundles that will have you slaying in style. Starting on August 6, pay Tejal a visit to browse her wares—remember to check back often, as she’ll update her stock throughout Season of the Infernal Hordes. One such rarefied find from the far reaches of Sanctuary is the Churning Earth Bundle for the barbarian, which contains the Churning Earth Armor Set, 2 Churning Earth Weapon Cosmetics, and a Marking for all your Druid characters.