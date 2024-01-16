New Cosmetics Coming to Tejal's Shop - Diablo 4 Season 3



We’re dialing up the heat in the Shop with new Equipment, Armor, Accessories, Mount and Mount Armor bundles that will have you slaying in style. Starting on January 23, you’ll want to pay Tejal a visit to browse her wares—remember to check back often, as she’ll update her stock throughout Season of the Construct. One such rarefied find from the far reaches of Sanctuary is the barbarian Lord Eater Cosmetic Bundle, which contains the Lord Eater‘s Armor Set, 2 Lord Eater’s Weapon Cosmetics, and a Lord Eater’s Legend marking.

