New Cosmetic Bundles in the Diablo 4 Shop for Most Classes - Vessel of Hatred Launch
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 35 min ago
by
Wowhead
For Vessel of Hatred launch, Tejal's Shop has updated with new Diablo 4 cosmetics for every class except Sorcerers. These are a mix of new looks for the expansion, and some older looks available on different classes.
Below we cover the cosmetics added for the original Diablo IV classes, and we've covered Spiritborn cosmetics in a
separate post
.
Barbarian
The Flames of Abaddon
Blood Sacrifice (Returning)
Wraith of the Old War (Returning)
Druid
Visions of Chaos (Returning)
Necromancer
The Scarecrow
Rogue
The Black Smoke
Frost of Cocytus
The Hungry Devil
