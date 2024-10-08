New Cosmetic Bundles in the Diablo 4 Shop for All Classes - Vessel of Hatred Launch

That Flames of Abaddon set is actually Daedric Armor from Skyrim, very close at least.
There are at least 2 other sets not in this list. There is one more for Necromancer, themed around spiders, and one for Sorcerer, themed on a bird and lightning. Can't blame the one who made the article, because some of those skins in this post are not in the shop for me (for now at least)Imo, the best of them are the Flame of Abaddon and The Scarecrow. Those sets are amazing, they litterally transform your character. There were one for Barbarian that does make you look like a demon (well, more like a human turning into a demon), but the Flame of Abaddon is way better imo (you REALLY look like a demon)!