New Content Coming to Diablo 4 in Season 5
Diablo IV
Posted
11 minutes ago
by
Garmanoth
In today's
Developer Update Livestream
, Blizzard detailed several pieces of new content coming to Diablo 4 in Season 5, including the new Seasonal Reputation, Seasonal Questline, and
Hellbreach Dungeons
!
Developer Update Summary Diablo 4 Season 5
Season 5 Reputation: The Mother's Gift
As in previous seasons, Diablo 4 Season 5 will have players gaining ranks with a new Seasonal Reputation,
The Mother's Gift
. However, unlike previous seasons, this time players will earn reputation by defeating powerful servants of Hell nearly
anywhere
in the game - Helltides, Infernal Hordes, Strongholds, etc. Alongside better accessibility to reputation, earning reputation now grants players a bit of Experience to help facilitate the leveling process.
Additionally, Seasonal Quests will be unlocked periodically as players progress through
The Mother's Gift
Ranks - Quest Ranks are indicated by a green exclamation point, as seen above. Just like in Season 4, Progressing through Seasonal Reputation Tiers will grant cultivated Unique and Legendary items tailored to a specific class build, and the final Tier rewards players will earn a
Resplendent Spark
.
Season 5 Questline: Of Lambs and Wolves
The Season 5 storyline is two-pronged, and includes both a
Seasonal
and a
non-Seasonal
Questline -
Of Lambs and Wolves
and
The Eyes of the Enemy
. Blizzard has stated that this is to ensure that Eternal characters will be able to unlock and experience the new Infernal Hordes game mode.
Of Lambs and Wolves
is the Seasonal Questline, and is only available to Seasonal Characters. This questline is the first part of the Infernal Hordes storyline, and will see the player working to become more powerful before taking the fight to Hell in the Infernal Hordes. As mentioned above, players will progress this questline alongside the new
The Mother's Gift
reputation.
The Eyes of the Enemy
is a new questline available to both Seasonal
and
Eternal characters, and is the second part of the Infernal Hordes storyline. This questline finishes the Seasonal storyline, and puts players on a path to unlocking the new Infernal Hordes game mode.
Season 5 Hellbreach Dungeons
Hellbreach Dungeons are a new type of midgame dungeon available in Season 5 that mirrors elements of the endgame Infernal Hordes - players will earn to spend on spoils at the end of the Hellbreach Dungeon, just like in Infernal Hordes. These dungeons are designed for one to two players, and should be a great way to earn
The Mother's Gift
reputation while leveling up.
What are your thoughts on this new content coming to Diablo 4 in Season 5? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below - we want to hear what you're thinking!
