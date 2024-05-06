This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Changes Coming to Ladder Bosses in Diablo 4 Season 4
Blizzard's recent Developer Update Livestream filled players in on some of the changes that have been implemented as a result of player feedback following the PTR. Included in these adjustments are changes coming to the Endgame Ladder Bosses!
Blizzard has taken note of various pain points such as Summoning Material acquisition and requirements as well as the rewards for both the Tormented versions of all the bosses and the non-Uber bosses such as
Beast in the Ice
or
Lord Zir
.
Tormented Bosses have had their Summoning Material cost reduced from
five times
to
three times
the normal amount required. In addition, the rewards for slaying a Tormented Boss are now
five times
the normal amount.
Boss Summoning Materials will drop from numerous activities and enemies in the game such as Elite Monsters, Whisper Caches, Treasure Goblins, and the new Hellborne enemy during Helltides.
All non-Uber Bosses such as
Grigoire
,
Varshan
, or
Beast in the Ice
will now have an added chance to drop an Uber Unique item such as
The Grandfather
.
Several Tormented Bosses have undergone balance changes to bring better parity between them and other Tormented Bosses.
With these changes, players will be able to summon Endgame Bosses with much more frequency through more varied gameplay, be potentially well rewarded with a surprise Uber Unique on their journey to the Tormented Bosses, and face off against even tougher and more rewarding pinnacle bosses than before.
What other changes would you like to see for the Endgame Ladder Bosses? Let us know what you think in the comments below.
