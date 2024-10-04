New Akarat Short Story and Audio Book Unveiled - Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred

Sanctuary is a volatile place—danger lurks at every turn and the reappearance of Mephisto’s hatred has ushered in a new era of hardships for those who call these lands home. While its denizens may have little hope, the rich stories they’ve passed down through generations have shined truth on the darkness.

“When Akarat Came to Nahantu”

by Matthew J. Kirby

In ancient times, the jungles of Nahantu festered with hatred. This corruption drove people from their homes and strangled all life from the land. But one day there came a wandering ascetic named Akarat, accompanied by his followers. In time, Akarat learned much about Nahantu and dedicated himself to cleansing the evil that rooted there . . .

