Necromancer Class Changes - Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 PTR

1 New Skill for Each Class
Martial experts in Sanctuary have developed new techniques to vanquish darkness. Now you must learn them for yourself. Each of these Skills uncovers a new direction to take your Class build.
- Soulrift : Corrupt nearby enemies for 8 seconds, dealing 65% Weapon damage per second. Every 0.25 seconds, rip out and absorb the soul of an enemy, generating 2 Essence and granting a Barrier for 2% of your Maximum Life for 5 seconds.
Supreme Soulrift: Every soul absorbed increases your damage by 1%, up to 30%. This bonus persists for 5 seconds after Soulrift ends.
- Prime Soulrift: Enemies with their souls ripped out become Vulnerable for 2 seconds. Damaging enemies affected by Soulrift has a 5% chance for their souls to be ripped out and absorbed.
5 New Passives for Each Class
Refine your character into the ultimate agent of destruction with 5 new Passives for each Class. We've also added additional connections for some Passives in each Class's Skill Tree. This means there are more avenues to unlock these Passives, allowing greater flexibility when leveling.
- Necrotic Fortitude: Lucky Hit: Your damage has up to a 5/10/15% chance to grant a Barrier for 5% of your Maximum Life for 6 seconds.
- Finality: You deal 5/10/15% increased damage for 8 seconds after casting an Ultimate Skill.
- Titan's Fall: While Fortified you deal 6/12/18% increased damage to Elites.
- Precision Decay: Your Lucky Hit chance is increased by 5/10/15%.
- Affliction : Enemies affected by Vulnerable, Crowd Control, or Shadow Damage over Time are infected with Affliction and take 15% increased damage from you and your Minions. Your Curse Skills deal 80%(Weapon Damage) Shadow damage to enemies that have Affliction. This amount increases by 30% of your damage to Crowd Control, Vulnerable, and Shadow Damage over Time combined.
Game Additions
All Classes Mythic Unique Items
Heir of Perdition - Mythic Unique Helm
- Affixes
Inherent: +200% Damage to Angels and Demons
- +20% Critical Strike Chance
- +20% Lucky Hit Chance
- +20% Movement Speed
- +2 to Core Skills
Power
- Succumb to hatred and earn Mother's Favor, increasing your damage dealt by 60%. Briefly steal Mother's Favor from Nearby allies by slaughtering enemies.
Shroud of False Death - Mythic Unique Chest Armor
- Affixes
Inherent: +1 to All Passives
- +111 All Stats
- +222 Maximum Life
- +333% Damage on Next Attack After Entering Stealth
- 11.1% Resource Generation
Power
- If you haven't attacked in the last 2 seconds, gain Stealth and 40% Movement Speed.
Shattered Vow - Mythic Unique Polearm
- Affixes
Inherent: +400% Damage to Healthy Enemies
- +444 Maximum Life
- +29.6% Attack Speed while Berserking
- +444.4% Damage Over Time
- Lucky Hit: Up to a +44.4% Chance to Become Berserking
Power
Tempering
- Execute enemies afflicted by more Damage over Time than remaining Life.
New Recipe Sharpened Finesse
- +X% Basic Skill Damage
- +X% Core Skill Damage
- +X% Ultimate Skill Damage (Moved from )
Tempering Recipe has been split into two recipes
- Elemental Surge - Night
Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Cold Damage
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Poison Damage
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Shadow Damage
- Day
Skill Tree
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Physical Damage
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Fire Damage
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Lightning Damage
All class's Skill Trees have been updated to create new connections between nodes.
Necromancer Active Skill
Soulrift - Darkness Ultimate Skill - 50 second Cooldown
Passive Skills
- Base Skill: For 8 seconds, you corrupt surrounding enemies, dealing 65% Weapon damage per second.
- Supreme Soulrift: Every soul absorbed increases your damage by 1%, up to 30%. This bonus persists for 5 seconds after Soulrift ends.
- Prime Soulrift: Enemies with their souls absorbed become Vulnerable for 2 seconds. When damaging enemies affected by Soulrift, you have a 5% chance to absorb their soul.
Affliction
- Key Passive: Enemies affected by Vulnerable, Crowd Control, or Shadow Damage over Time are infected with Affliction and take 15% increased damage from you and your Minions. Your Curse Skills deal 30% (Weapon Damage) Shadow damage to enemies that have Affliction. This amount increases by 30% of your damage to Crowd Control, Vulnerable, and Shadow Damage over Time combined.
Titan's Fall
- While Fortified you deal 6/12/18% increased damage to Elites.
Precision Decay
- Your Lucky Hit chance is increased by 5/10/15%.
Finality
- You deal 5/10/15% increased damage for 8 seconds after casting an Ultimate Skill.
Necrotic Fortitude
Unique Item
- Lucky Hit: Lucky Hit: Up to a 5/10/15% chance to grant yourself a Barrier for 5% of your Maximum Life for 6 seconds.
The Unmaker - Unique Helm
- Affixes
X% Damage Reduction while you Have a Barrier
- X% Resource Generation
- +X to Soulrift
- +X to
Power
Legendary Aspects
- Soulrift's duration is increased by 0.5 seconds for every 30 Essence you spend while it is active, up to 8 seconds. Soulrift deals 100-200% of its Shadow damage per second to surrounding enemies for every 30 Essence you gain while it is active.
Reaping Lotus' Aspect - Offensive Aspect
- no longer returns and instead splits into 3 specters that expand out and back from its apex. Sever deals 80-120% of normal damage.
Phasing Poltergeist's Aspect - Offensive Aspect
- When explodes, it spawns 3 spirits that seek nearby enemies and deal 20-40% of its damage. This effect can only occur once per cast.
Aspect of Fel Gluttony - Offensive Aspect
Tempering Recipes
- Your Golem Active also causes your Golem to erupt, dealing (200-400% of Weapon Damage) Physical damage to surrounding enemies. Your Golem consumes Corpses to reduce its remaining Cooldown by 1 second.
Bone Innovation - New Utility Recipe
- +X% Duration
- +X% Explosion Size
- +X% Duration
Blood Innovation - New Utility Recipe
- +X% Nova Size
- +X% explosion size
- +X% Duration
Decay Innovation - New Utility Recipe
- +X% Blight Size
- +X% Decompose Explosion Size
- +X% Soulrift Duration
Execution Innovation - New Utility Recipe
Paragon Board
- +X% Sever Effect Size
- +X% Reap Effect Duration
- +X% Skeleton Priest Effect Duration
Legendary Node
- Frailty: Cursed enemies take 10% increased damage from you and your Minions, increased by 10% each second they are Cursed, up to 40%.
Rare Nodes
- : +10% Shadow Damage Over Time, +10% Shadow Damage
- : +10% Shadow Resistance, 4% Maximum Life
- : +15% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies, +20 Armor
- : +10 Intelligence, +20 Armor
- Eradicate: +10% Vulnerable Damage, +10 Intelligence
- Relentless: +2.5% Attack Speed, +4% Maximum Life
Balance Updates General
Legendary Aspects
- Ultimate skills can now have additional ranks. Players can invest up to 5 skill points into their Ultimate Skill, and bonus ranks of Ultimate Skills now exist. The limitation of having one Ultimate Skill remains. Additionally, bonus to all skill ranks (i.e. from Harlequin's Crest) will only grant ranks to the Ultimate the player has learned.
- Life Generation affixes now trigger when at Full Life, to contribute to Overhealing effects.
- All Weapon Tempering affixes now grant multiplicative damage. See each class's section for more info.
- All Classes now have innate 15% Blocked Damage Reduction
Shield's inherent Blocked Damage Reduction reduced by 15%.
- Previous: While you have a Barrier active, there is a 5-15% chance to ignore incoming direct damage from Distant enemies.
- Now: You have a 5-12% chance after taking direct damage to gain a Barrier equal to 20% of your Maximum Life. This chance is doubled against Distant enemies.
- Previous: You Gain 20% Movement speed. This bonus is lost for 2.5-5.0 seconds after taking damage.
- Now: You gain 20% Movement speed. Lose this bonus for 2.0-5.0 seconds after taking damage from a Close Enemy.
- Previous: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal.
- Now: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal or every 200% that you Overheal when at Maximum Life.
Necromancer Skills
-
Previous - Blight Slows enemies by 25%.
- Now - 's radius is increased by 15%.
Reworked
- Previous - has a 30% chance to Immobilize enemies for 2.5 seconds on impact.
- Now - Blight Chills enemies for 15% every second.
- Blood Lance now always pierces through enemies who are currently lanced, dealing 10% reduced damage to subsequent enemies beyond the first.
- Reworked
Previous - pierces through enemies who are currently lanced, dealing 10% reduced damage to subsequent enemies beyond the first.
- Now - After casting Blood Lance 8 times, your next cast of Blood Lance is guaranteed to Overpower and spawns a Blood Orb under the first enemy hit.
Reworked
- Previous - After casting 8 times, your next cast of Blood Lance is guaranteed to Overpower and spawns a Blood Orb under the first enemy hit.
- Now - Blood Lance deals 15% increased Critical Strike Damage and 15% increased Overpower Damage.
- Reworked
Previous - Slows enemies by 50% for 4 seconds.
- Now - Casting Blood Wave grants 20% Damage Reduction for 10 seconds.
Passives
- Blood Orbs spawned increased from 3 to 6.
- Cooldown for spawning a Blood Orb reduced from 4 to 2 seconds.
Legendary Aspects
- Movement Speed increased from 4/8/12% to 5/10/15% .
Aspect of
- Tooltip updated to clarify that Curses are not cast, and so the curses would not benefit from Tempering.
Unique Items
- Additional s now deal 100-120% of normal damage instead of dealing 50-30% reduced damage.
- Previous Affixes
Inherent: +50% Damage
- +126-180 Intelligence
- +98-125% Critical Strike Damage
- +70-85% Vulnerable Damage
- +3-5 Ranks of Passive
New Affixes
- Inherent: +100% Macabre and Corpse Damage
- +126-180 Intelligence
- +36.5-50% Chance For to Deal Double Damage
- also grants a Barrier for 8-10% Maximum Life for 4 seconds
- +3-5 Ranks of Hewed Flesh Passive
Tempering
- +126-180 Intelligence Affix replaced with +36.5-50% Chance for to Deal Double Damage.
All Weapon Tempering recipes have been updated with the following stats.
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
Shadow Augments -
- +X% Chance for Blight Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for Soulrift to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for Affliction to Deal Double Damage
Shadow Augments - Execution
- +X% Chance for Sever Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for Skeleton Mages Attacks to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for Skeleton Warriors to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for Golem to Hit Twice
Other Tempering Updates:
Paragon
- +X% Damage removed from
- +X% Damage removed from
- +X% Blight Slow Potency Tempering affix changed to +X% Blight Chill Potency on the
Starter Board
- Grasp (replacing )
Previous: +200 Armor / +10 Intelligence
- Now: (Grasp) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Intelligence
Board
-
Previous: 10% Damage Reduction for Your Minions / +10 Intelligence
- Now: +15% Summon Crit Damage / +10 Intelligence
-
Previous: +14% Golems Armor / +10 Intelligence
- Now: +10% Summon Damage / +10 Intelligence
Flesh-Eater Board
- (replacing )
Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Intelligence
- Now: (Rend) +10% Damage / +10 Intelligence
(replacing )
- Previous: +35% Ultimate Damage / +2.5% Attack Speed
- Now: (Erudite) +3% Resistance to All Elements / 4% Maximum Life
- Seethe (replacing )
Previous: +100 Armor / +10 Intelligence
- Now: (Seethe) +10% Damage / +10 Intelligence
- Previous: +35% Ultimate Damage / +15% Crtitical Strike Damage
- Now: 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies / +20 Armor
Board
- (replacing )
Previous: 4% Maximum / +100 Armor
- Now: (Erudite) +3% Resistance to All Elements / 4% Maximum Life
- Previous: +15% Bone Critical Strike Damage / +10% Bone Damage
- Now: +20 Armor / 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies
Splinter (replacing )
- Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Intelligence
- Now: (Splinter) +15% Bone Critical Strike Damage / +10 Intelligence
Board
- (replacing )
Previous: +5% Blood Orb Healing / +10 Intelligence
- Now: (Aggression) +12.5% Damage while Healthy / +10 Intelligence
(replacing )
- Previous: +45% Overpower Damage / +10% Damage
- Now: (Blooddrinker) +5% Blood Orb Healing / 4% Maximum Life
Bloodbath Board
-
Previous: +10% Damage while Fortified / +6.5% Fortify Generation
- Now: 4% Damage Reduction while Fortified / +6.5% Fortify Generation
- Previous: +4% Healing Received / +10 Intelligence
- Now: +45% Overpower Damage / +10 Intelligence
Wither Board
- (replacing )
Previous: +10% Shadow Resistance / +10 Intelligence
- Now: () +10% Damage to Shadow Damage Over Time-Affected Enemies / +10 Intelligence
(replacing )
- Previous: +10% Damage to Shadow Damage Over Time-Affected Enemies / +16% Damage to Elites
- Now: (Gloom) +10% Shadow Resistance / +20 Armor
Loot Updates
All Unique items now have a single boss for target farming.
- Removed from Grigoire
Necromancer
Removed from Lord Zir
All Classes
Removed from Beast in the Ice
All Classes
Added
- now drops for Necromancers from Grigoire.
Bug Fixes
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where Blood Orbs would remain after dying during an Encounter.
- Fixed an issue where killing a vulnerable enemy with a Bone Skill could not generate essence when using the .