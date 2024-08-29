Necromancer Class Changes - Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 PTR

1 New Skill for Each Class

Soulrift : Corrupt nearby enemies for 8 seconds, dealing 65% Weapon damage per second. Every 0.25 seconds, rip out and absorb the soul of an enemy, generating 2 Essence and granting a Barrier for 2% of your Maximum Life for 5 seconds.



Supreme Soulrift: Every soul absorbed increases your damage by 1%, up to 30%. This bonus persists for 5 seconds after Soulrift ends.

Corrupt nearby enemies for 8 seconds, dealing 65% Weapon damage per second. Every 0.25 seconds, rip out and absorb the soul of an enemy, generating 2 Essence and granting a Barrier for 2% of your Maximum Life for 5 seconds. Every soul absorbed increases your damage by 1%, up to 30%. This bonus persists for 5 seconds after Soulrift ends. Prime Soulrift: Enemies with their souls ripped out become Vulnerable for 2 seconds. Damaging enemies affected by Soulrift has a 5% chance for their souls to be ripped out and absorbed.

5 New Passives for Each Class

Necrotic Fortitude: Lucky Hit: Your damage has up to a 5/10/15% chance to grant a Barrier for 5% of your Maximum Life for 6 seconds.

Finality: You deal 5/10/15% increased damage for 8 seconds after casting an Ultimate Skill.

Titan's Fall: While Fortified you deal 6/12/18% increased damage to Elites.

Precision Decay: Your Lucky Hit chance is increased by 5/10/15%.

Affliction : Enemies affected by Vulnerable, Crowd Control, or Shadow Damage over Time are infected with Affliction and take 15% increased damage from you and your Minions. Your Curse Skills deal 80%(Weapon Damage) Shadow damage to enemies that have Affliction. This amount increases by 30% of your damage to Crowd Control, Vulnerable, and Shadow Damage over Time combined.

Game Additions

Affixes



Inherent: +200% Damage to Angels and Demons

Inherent: +200% Damage to Angels and Demons +20% Critical Strike Chance

+20% Lucky Hit Chance

+20% Movement Speed

+2 to Core Skills

Succumb to hatred and earn Mother's Favor, increasing your damage dealt by 60%. Briefly steal Mother's Favor from Nearby allies by slaughtering enemies.

Affixes



Inherent: +1 to All Passives

Inherent: +1 to All Passives +111 All Stats

+222 Maximum Life

+333% Damage on Next Attack After Entering Stealth

11.1% Resource Generation

If you haven't attacked in the last 2 seconds, gain Stealth and 40% Movement Speed.

Affixes



Inherent: +400% Damage to Healthy Enemies

Inherent: +400% Damage to Healthy Enemies +444 Maximum Life

+29.6% Attack Speed while Berserking

+444.4% Damage Over Time

Lucky Hit: Up to a +44.4% Chance to Become Berserking

Execute enemies afflicted by more Damage over Time than remaining Life.

+X% Basic Skill Damage

+X% Core Skill Damage

+X% Ultimate Skill Damage (Moved from )

Elemental Surge - Night



Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Cold Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Cold Damage Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Poison Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Shadow Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Physical Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Fire Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Lightning Damage

Base Skill: For 8 seconds, you corrupt surrounding enemies, dealing 65% Weapon damage per second.

Affixes



X% Damage Reduction while you Have a Barrier

X% Damage Reduction while you Have a Barrier X% Resource Generation

+X to Soulrift

+X to

Soulrift's duration is increased by 0.5 seconds for every 30 Essence you spend while it is active, up to 8 seconds. Soulrift deals 100-200% of its Shadow damage per second to surrounding enemies for every 30 Essence you gain while it is active.

no longer returns and instead splits into 3 specters that expand out and back from its apex. Sever deals 80-120% of normal damage.

When explodes, it spawns 3 spirits that seek nearby enemies and deal 20-40% of its damage. This effect can only occur once per cast.

Your Golem Active also causes your Golem to erupt, dealing (200-400% of Weapon Damage) Physical damage to surrounding enemies. Your Golem consumes Corpses to reduce its remaining Cooldown by 1 second.

+X% Duration

+X% Explosion Size

+X% Duration

+X% Nova Size

+X% explosion size

+X% Duration

+X% Blight Size

+X% Decompose Explosion Size

+X% Soulrift Duration

+X% Sever Effect Size

+X% Reap Effect Duration

+X% Skeleton Priest Effect Duration

Frailty: Cursed enemies take 10% increased damage from you and your Minions, increased by 10% each second they are Cursed, up to 40%.

: +10% Shadow Damage Over Time, +10% Shadow Damage

: +10% Shadow Resistance, 4% Maximum Life

: +15% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies, +20 Armor

: +10 Intelligence, +20 Armor

Eradicate: +10% Vulnerable Damage, +10 Intelligence

Relentless: +2.5% Attack Speed, +4% Maximum Life

Balance Updates

Ultimate skills can now have additional ranks. Players can invest up to 5 skill points into their Ultimate Skill, and bonus ranks of Ultimate Skills now exist. The limitation of having one Ultimate Skill remains. Additionally, bonus to all skill ranks (i.e. from Harlequin's Crest) will only grant ranks to the Ultimate the player has learned.

Life Generation affixes now trigger when at Full Life, to contribute to Overhealing effects.

All Weapon Tempering affixes now grant multiplicative damage. See each class's section for more info.

All Classes now have innate 15% Blocked Damage Reduction



Shield's inherent Blocked Damage Reduction reduced by 15%.

Previous: While you have a Barrier active, there is a 5-15% chance to ignore incoming direct damage from Distant enemies.

Now: You have a 5-12% chance after taking direct damage to gain a Barrier equal to 20% of your Maximum Life. This chance is doubled against Distant enemies.

Previous: You Gain 20% Movement speed. This bonus is lost for 2.5-5.0 seconds after taking damage.

Now: You gain 20% Movement speed. Lose this bonus for 2.0-5.0 seconds after taking damage from a Close Enemy.

Previous: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal.

Now: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal or every 200% that you Overheal when at Maximum Life.





Previous - Blight Slows enemies by 25%.

Previous - Blight Slows enemies by 25%. Now - 's radius is increased by 15%.

Previous - has a 30% chance to Immobilize enemies for 2.5 seconds on impact.

Now - Blight Chills enemies for 15% every second.

Blood Lance now always pierces through enemies who are currently lanced, dealing 10% reduced damage to subsequent enemies beyond the first.

Reworked



Previous - pierces through enemies who are currently lanced, dealing 10% reduced damage to subsequent enemies beyond the first.

Previous - pierces through enemies who are currently lanced, dealing 10% reduced damage to subsequent enemies beyond the first. Now - After casting Blood Lance 8 times, your next cast of Blood Lance is guaranteed to Overpower and spawns a Blood Orb under the first enemy hit.

Previous - After casting 8 times, your next cast of Blood Lance is guaranteed to Overpower and spawns a Blood Orb under the first enemy hit.

Now - Blood Lance deals 15% increased Critical Strike Damage and 15% increased Overpower Damage.

Reworked



Previous - Slows enemies by 50% for 4 seconds.

Previous - Slows enemies by 50% for 4 seconds. Now - Casting Blood Wave grants 20% Damage Reduction for 10 seconds.

Blood Orbs spawned increased from 3 to 6.

Cooldown for spawning a Blood Orb reduced from 4 to 2 seconds.

Movement Speed increased from 4/8/12% to 5/10/15% .

Tooltip updated to clarify that Curses are not cast, and so the curses would not benefit from Tempering.

Additional s now deal 100-120% of normal damage instead of dealing 50-30% reduced damage.

Previous Affixes



Inherent: +50% Damage

Inherent: +50% Damage +126-180 Intelligence

+98-125% Critical Strike Damage

+70-85% Vulnerable Damage

+3-5 Ranks of Passive

Inherent: +100% Macabre and Corpse Damage

+126-180 Intelligence

+36.5-50% Chance For to Deal Double Damage

also grants a Barrier for 8-10% Maximum Life for 4 seconds

+3-5 Ranks of Hewed Flesh Passive

+126-180 Intelligence Affix replaced with +36.5-50% Chance for to Deal Double Damage.

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for Blight Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for Soulrift to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for Affliction to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for Sever Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for Skeleton Mages Attacks to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Skeleton Warriors to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for Golem to Hit Twice

+X% Damage removed from

+X% Damage removed from

+X% Blight Slow Potency Tempering affix changed to +X% Blight Chill Potency on the

Grasp (replacing )



Previous: +200 Armor / +10 Intelligence

Previous: +200 Armor / +10 Intelligence Now: (Grasp) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Intelligence





Previous: 10% Damage Reduction for Your Minions / +10 Intelligence

Previous: 10% Damage Reduction for Your Minions / +10 Intelligence Now: +15% Summon Crit Damage / +10 Intelligence





Previous: +14% Golems Armor / +10 Intelligence

Previous: +14% Golems Armor / +10 Intelligence Now: +10% Summon Damage / +10 Intelligence

(replacing )



Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Intelligence

Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Intelligence Now: (Rend) +10% Damage / +10 Intelligence

Previous: +35% Ultimate Damage / +2.5% Attack Speed

Now: (Erudite) +3% Resistance to All Elements / 4% Maximum Life

Seethe (replacing )



Previous: +100 Armor / +10 Intelligence

Previous: +100 Armor / +10 Intelligence Now: (Seethe) +10% Damage / +10 Intelligence

Previous: +35% Ultimate Damage / +15% Crtitical Strike Damage

Now: 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies / +20 Armor

(replacing )



Previous: 4% Maximum / +100 Armor

Previous: 4% Maximum / +100 Armor Now: (Erudite) +3% Resistance to All Elements / 4% Maximum Life

Previous: +15% Bone Critical Strike Damage / +10% Bone Damage

Now: +20 Armor / 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies

Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Intelligence

Now: (Splinter) +15% Bone Critical Strike Damage / +10 Intelligence

(replacing )



Previous: +5% Blood Orb Healing / +10 Intelligence

Previous: +5% Blood Orb Healing / +10 Intelligence Now: (Aggression) +12.5% Damage while Healthy / +10 Intelligence

Previous: +45% Overpower Damage / +10% Damage

Now: (Blooddrinker) +5% Blood Orb Healing / 4% Maximum Life





Previous: +10% Damage while Fortified / +6.5% Fortify Generation

Previous: +10% Damage while Fortified / +6.5% Fortify Generation Now: 4% Damage Reduction while Fortified / +6.5% Fortify Generation

Previous: +4% Healing Received / +10 Intelligence

Now: +45% Overpower Damage / +10 Intelligence

(replacing )



Previous: +10% Shadow Resistance / +10 Intelligence

Previous: +10% Shadow Resistance / +10 Intelligence Now: () +10% Damage to Shadow Damage Over Time-Affected Enemies / +10 Intelligence

Previous: +10% Damage to Shadow Damage Over Time-Affected Enemies / +16% Damage to Elites

Now: (Gloom) +10% Shadow Resistance / +20 Armor

Removed from Grigoire



Necromancer





Necromancer











Necromancer













now drops for Necromancers from Grigoire.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Blood Orbs would remain after dying during an Encounter.

Fixed an issue where killing a vulnerable enemy with a Bone Skill could not generate essence when using the .

