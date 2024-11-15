This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Necromancer Class Changes Diablo 4 Mid-Season Patch 2.0.5 - Basic Skills Buffed, Soulrift Bug Fix
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 13 min ago
by
silec
Necromancers are receiving buffs to Basic Skills in Season 6's Midseason Patch for Diablo 4, along with a bug fix for the Soulrift cast bug.
DIablo 4 Mid-Season Patch 2.0.5 Patch Notes Necromancer Class Overview
Blizzard
Balance Updates
General
Mythic Unique Items
Shattered Vow
+400% Damage to Healthy Enemies replaced with +44% Damage Over Time Duration.
Andariel's Visage
Damage increased from 3000% to 4000%.
Unique Items
Penitent Greaves
Chill per second is now 3 times higher.
Endurant Faith
Damage distribution time increased from 2 to 3 seconds.
Legendary Aspects
Bold Chieftain's Aspect
Maximum active Cooldown Reduction increased from 50% to 70%.
Aspect of Adaptability
Both effects now apply to Basic Skills even when they are not Cast, such as the free
Storm Strike
triggered from
Greatstaff of the Crone
.
Necromancer
Skills
Decompose
Damage increased from 33% to 60% per second.
Essence gain per second increased from 10 to 13 and now increases with your Attack Speed bonuses.
Hemorrhage
Damage increased from 27% to 40%.
Essence generated increased from 9 to 13.
Bone Splinters
Damage increased from 9% to 15%.
Essence generated increased from 7 to 10.
Reap
Damage increased from 13% to 20%.
Now generates 15 Essence when hitting a Boss.
Bone Storm
Damage increased from 180% to 300%.
Passives
Evulsion
Before: Your Bone Skills deal 5/10/15% increased Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable enemies.
Now: Your Bone Skills deal 6/12/18% increased damage to Vulnerable enemies.
Compound Fracture
Damage increased from 5/10/15% to 6/12/18%.
Gloom
The 2% increased Shadow damage now stacks up to 4 times, up from 3.
Key Passives
Shadowblight
Damage increased from 44% to 60%.
Affliction
Damage increased from 80% to 100%.
Unique Items
Deathless Visage
Damage increased by 5% for every 20% of your Critical Strike Damage, down from every 30%.
The Mortacrux
Chance to spawn a Skeletal Simulacrum increased from 10-30% to 20-40%.
Howl from Below
Corpse Explosion
damage increased from 30-50% to 50-90%.
Legendary Aspects
Aspect of Empowering Reaper
Pool of Blight bonus damage increased from 60-140% to 70-190%.
Reaping Lotus' Aspect
Sever
damage increased from 110%-170% to 140-200% of normal damage.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where the Blood Orbs Restore Essence affix on
Blood Artisan's Cuirass
did not increase when Masterworking.
Fixed an issue where the smaller
Blight
projectiles from
Ebonpiercer
would not benefit from the Chance for
Blight
Projectiles to Cast Twice affix.
Fixed an issue where
Ring of Mendeln
's attack counter would reset on all Minions when a new Minion was summoned.
Fixed an issue where
Soulrift
would sometimes fail to cast if you were targeting a location outside of your line of sight.
1
Comment by
sotaba
on 2024-11-15T13:56:13-06:00
Useless stuff
1
