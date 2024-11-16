This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Mucus-Slicked Egg Crafting Cost Reduced - Diablo 4 Season 6
Diablo IV
Posted
30 minutes ago
by
Arktane
Blizzard has given us a sneak peek at what is to come in Diablo 4's Mid-Season Patch for Season 6. Included were big changes to the crafting cost of
Mucus-Slick Egg
!
Patch 2.0.5 Midseason Patch Notes
Miscellaneous
The Malignant Heart cost for crafting Mucus-Slicked Eggs has been decreased from 9 to 3.
By decreasing the cost of crafting the
Mucus-Slick Egg
at the Alchemist, this change brings the recipe more in line with the cost of other Boss Summoning Materials such as
Pincushioned Doll
. This will help smoothen things out considerably, making
Duriel
runs much less of a hassle comparatively.
Many players noted the punishing nature of Duriel summoning materials in particular, with threads popping up across forums and sites such as Reddit discussing that while
Shard of Agony
feel relatively rare, many have stacks of
Mucus-Slick Egg
. While this change doesn't address that particular problem, it does show that Blizzard is looking carefully at boss summoning materials, and the future might hold even more changes.
