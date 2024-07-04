More Helltide Changes Coming to Diablo 4 in Season 5

Blizzard
Tortured Gifts in Helltide no longer contain Murmuring Obols
We’ve significantly reduced the time it takes to complete Whisper bounties. We’ve now made it so that there are always enough Whispers to earn 10 Grim Favors within a given Helltide, should now take significantly less time to complete. Additionally, icons have been updated to be consistent with other Whispers. The Cull Demons Whisper Bounty now includes Fallen, Cull Fallen Whisper Bounty now replaced with Cull Cultists.
Increasing your Threat now consistently scales with the health of slain Monsters.