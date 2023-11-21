More Diablo 4 Cosmetic Sets On Sale - Up to 50% off Select Sets

Lets make a news psot about Shop discounts (that are not even worth it) without the discount % on each set.
Nobody cares about this failed beta dead game nor these sets and legit should be free and still nobody will want them since the game as a whole is a beta experiment. My advice do no pay for anything related to this game don't get baited.
Even with the discounts, there's not enough value to justify any of the prices--not after having been charged for a full-price game that lacked any meaningful, earnable rewards. I feel this iteration is a freemium MTX farm that rode the reputation of its predecessors, and I definitely won't be wasting money on the Diablo brand for the foreseeable future.