Midwinter Proof Farming Tips - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 35 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Midwinter Blight is nearly upon us, and players will be able to dive into the festitivies to earn cosmetics, new titles, and more. It makes sense, then, that players will want to know how to get the most bang for their buck with , the Midwinter Blight event currency.
While can be earned by turning in
various event materials
, it makes sense to ask the next question: where can I get those materials to trade in?
Everything You Need to Know about Midwinter Proofs Blizzard Releases Midwinter Blight Event Video
In their recent Midwinter Blight event video, Blizzard explained what are used for, the materials they come from, and more - including tips on how best to farm the materials we'll need for those jolly holiday cosmetics.
Deric Nunez, the Lead Live Events Designer, suggests mapping out a route between Zone Events - since almost every Zone Event is themed with Midwinter Blight enemies during the event, you'll always be making "rapid, accelerated progress" by stopping at one of this quick Events. This travel comes with other perks too - being able to stop in between Point A and Point B to engage any big packs of Blight Monsters for or finding Frigid Husks for !
What's your favorite Event farming route? Let us know in the comments below!
World and Zone Events in Diablo 4
