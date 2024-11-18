Midwinter Blight Returns to Diablo 4: November 19 Through December 3



From November 19, 10 a.m. PST—December 3, 10 a.m. PST, the Red-Cloaked Horror has a chance to spawn in Helltide, instead of a Hellborne, while Blightfiends spread their malice within Helltide ambushes. The Red-Cloaked Horror also has a chance to appear in the Infernal Hordes and Dungeons to ambush you from the shadows. Defeat these frigid foes for increased rewards, such as Cinders, Burning Aether, and more.



The return of the Red-Cloaked Horror brings good tidings as well, for slaying the hulking beast is guaranteed to earn you the coveted—and improved—Gileon’s Brew. For 30 minutes, this fabled Elixir increases your damage dealt to enemies by 20%, causes enemies to routinely drop additional Herbs and Crafting Materials, and grants 15% increased Experience. Gileon’s Brew also has a chance to drop from Tortured Gifts in Helltide throughout the limited-time event.



To spread the grim cheer of the season, the Midwinter Square has been resurrected within Kyovashad. Visit the Midwinter Square to accept a powerful one-time gift—use it wisely!