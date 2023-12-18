This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Midwinter Blight Great for Leveling - Diablo 4 Season of Blood
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 38 min ago
by
Arktane
The nights are growing colder, and the Season of Blood is getting shorter, so if you're a new player looking into checking out the season or are looking to get a character ready for the Abattoir of Zir at level 100, then Midwinter Blight Event farming is a great way to kill two demons with one stone!
New Zone Event for Midwinter Summons Red-Cloaked Horror Abattoir of Zir Returning in the Future
With the Midwinter Blight in the Fractured Peaks, you will come across themed monsters, events, and special Midwinter events in the zone that will give you various materials which can be exchanged in Kyovashad at the Midwinter Square. These events are an excellent way to quickly gain large chunks of experience for your character!
By hopping from event to event, you can make quick progress on the Midwinter Tribute to unlock Caches and cosmetic rewards, which can accelerate your leveling even further by drinking some of which applies a whopping
15% Experience Gain!
This brew can be found in any of the Midwinter Caches you might come across while engaging in activities from the event, as well as for a low cost from Gileon himself. If you want to learn more about the Midwinter Blight as you level your character, check out our guide on the Midwinter Blight below!
Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight Guide Season 2
