Midwinter Blight Event Trailer Released - Blizzard
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 40 min ago
by
Jezartroz
'Twas the night before Midwinter, and all through the Peaks, the Red-Cloaked Horror's demons were stirring, getting ready for shrieks!
Blizzard has released an event trailer for the Midwinter Blight event, launching tomorrow. Take a look at what's in store - it's certainly left us wanting more!
Are you ready for the Midwinter Blight? Let us know in the comments below!
Everything You Need to Know About Midwinter Proofs Exclusive Title from Midwinter Blight
