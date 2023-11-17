This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Midwinter Blight Event Guide Now Live - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 14 min ago
by
Jezartroz
It's the holiday season - families are gathering for good food, fun, and, in Sanctuary, a little bit of existential terror and demonic possession. Why not get even more festive with the first Holiday event in Diablo 4? We've got you covered with everything we know about the Midwinter Blight event in our latest guide for Season of Blood!
Whether you're looking for information on what the Midwinter Blight event actually is, or need information to plan how much time you have to complete this new frosty gore-fest, our Midwinter Blight Guide has you covered. While for now this guide covers the basics of what we know, we'll be updating it frequently as more information comes to light - including tips and tricks, recommended builds, and more.
To see the full Midwinter Blight Guide, take a look at our Midwinter Blight Guide for Diablo 4 for more information.
This Midwinter Blight Guide is based off information current to Diablo 4 patch 1.2.2. Given that Blizzard has trickled information out slowly since Blizzcon, we're expecting more updates soon - stay tuned for more!
Midwinter Blight Guide - Diablo 4
What kind of loot are you hoping for from the Midwinter Blight? Let us know in the comments below!
