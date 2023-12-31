This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Midwinter Blight Ends in Less Than 48 Hours - Last Chance for Holiday Rewards
Diablo IV
Posted
30 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
The Red-Cloaked Horror has declared everyone in the Fractured Peaks as naughty, so his holiday job is done - the Midwinter Blight event is about to end! With less than 48 hours to go, players looking to sneak in one last cosmetic purchase don't have long before Gileon and the Blighted monsters leave Sanctuary for the season.
Midwinter Blight Holiday Guide
With the full scope of everything the Midwinter Blight has to offer costing a total of 450 , it'll take some serious farming to start from scratch right now - but thankfully, targeting a few more pieces is very doable before the event ends. Here's the breakdown of what each reward costs from Gileon using as currency:
Midwinter Blight Cosmetic Back Trophies:
- 50
- 50
- 50
- 50
- 50
Midwinter Blight Mount Trophy:
- 30
Midwinter Blight Cosmetic Weapons:
- 20
- 20
- 20
- 20
- 20
- 20
- 20
Midwinter Legendary Aspect:
- 10
At the current exchange rates, this would mean quite a bit of farming for materials to get every single piece:
At a rate of 300:1, you will need
135,000
.
At a rate of 30:1, you will need
13,500
.
At a rate of 1:1, you will need
450
.
What last-minute gift are you looking to get yourself this Midwinter Blight? Let us know in the comments below!
