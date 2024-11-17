This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Mid-Season Patch Buffs Underpeforming Mercenary Skills - Diablo 4 Season 6
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 1 min ago
by
Whispyr
Introduced with the Vessel of Hatred Expansion, Mercenaries are the players trusty side-kick in Diablo 4. Blizzard has announced large buffs to all Mercenaries in the Mid-Season Update for Season 6.
Patch 2.0.5 Midseason Patch Notes
With Mercenaries being one of the newest additions to Diablo 4, it makes sense that their tuning would need tweaks over the course of the season. Some skills, such as
Wave of Flame
and
Snipe
, are receiving heavy buffs to make them more competitive and useful for players.
Mercenary Changes
Raheir
Shield Throw
Increased Taunt duration from 3 to 5 seconds
Increased number of bounces from 3 to 9 targets
Increased damage from 225% to 450% damage
Iron Wolf's Ward
Increased Valiance Cooldown Reduction from 25% to 35%
Iron Wolf's Virtue
Increased Valiance Cooldown Reduction from 25% to 35%
Iron Wolf's Arrival
Increased Valiance Cooldown Reduction from 25% to 35%
Sundering Shield
Increased the burst damage of Crater by 200%.
Draw Fire
Removed the ability to use a Potion while at Maximum Life
Varyana
Ancient Harpoons
Increased Stun duration from 2 to 4 seconds, damage from 140% to 200%
Whirlwind
Increased Physical Damage from 65% to 85%
Annihilator
Increased Slow duration from 3 to 5 seconds
Intimidated
Increased Damage Reduction from 10% to 15%
Taste of Flesh
Increased Heal amount from 1% to 2%
Subo
Bargaining Chips
Increased Overpower damage from 2% to 5%
Thrillseeker
Reduced detonation timer from 3 to 1.5 seconds
Mastermind
Increased Crowd Control duration from 15% to 25%
Pin Cushion
Increased Immobilize duration from 2 to 3 seconds
Snipe
Increased damage from 300% to 450%
Aldkin
Exhaustion
Increased Daze chance from 5% to 10%
Wave of Flame
Increased damage from 300% to 550%.
Blasphemous Fate
: Curse of Flames
Reduced Resource drain from 10% to 8%
Flame Surge
: Fire Shot
Increase damage from 40% to 90%
