Meteor Sorcerer Endgame Build Guide Now Live - Diablo 4 Season 3
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 5 min ago
by
Tharid
In their livestream last week, Diablo 4's development team showcased the Starfall Coronet helm, a new Unique for Sorcerers coming with Season of the Construct. The helmet's effect, which revolves around using on a cooldown instead of spending Mana, will turn Meteor Sorc into a viable build - and not only that: We think that it'll become one of the strongest and unique builds for Sorcerers in general!
Diablo 4 Meteor Sorcerer Endgame Build Guide - Season 3
Meteor Sorcerer
This build revolves around the unique interaction between the Firewall and the Meteor Enchantment effect. Together with the new Unique power from Starfall Coronet, and with enough Lucky Hit Chance, Meteor Sorcs will be able to cause fiery rain full of Meteors across the screen! And if that wasn't enough ways to deal damage already, will save the day against high-health monster packs thanks to our multiple sources of damage-over-time Burning effects.
