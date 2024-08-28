This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
Beta
"Mercenaries Are Considered Minions" - Vessel of Hatred Gamescom 2024 Interviews from GameStar, GameSpot, & MeinMMO
Diablo IV
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
silec
We've summarized several Gamescom 2024 interviews with Blizzard from various content creators and outlets. Take a look at the new information from these interviews!
85% of Players Play Solo - Gamescom 2024 Interview Roundup #1
We also had the chance to conduct two exclusive interviews with the Diablo 4 development team at Gamescom 2024. Make sure to visit the links below for more information about the upcoming Vessel of Hatred expansion.
New Season 6 Mechanic - Diablo 4 Developer Interview #1 No Plans For SSF Mode - Diablo 4 Developer Interview #2
The interviews below are only a summary of new information. Make sure to check out the full interviews linked below!
GameStar Interview with Tiffany Wat & Brent Gibson
To watch GameStar's interview in full, check out
their YouTube video
!
Dark Citadel
Before players can access the Dark Citadel, an event occurs outside the Citadel where the player is trying to save the souls that the First Khazra are trying to gather. This event sets players up for the encounters inside the Dark Citadel.
The Dark Citadel can be a "multiple hours long deeply coordinated activity" and a "light fun romp with a few buddies", depending on the players' experience and their builds.
"Challenge is a part of the formula for the new mode".
Players are not forced to play the new Dark Citadel, however, it's a great source for high-end gear and earning cosmetics.
The Dark Citadel dives into the history of the Khazra (Goatmen), " tapping into its roots of how the goatmen were created and how they're trying to rise back to power in a more sophisticated way than their marauder family members have been trying in the current history".
Mercenaries
Raheir, the Shieldbearer, is the first Mercenary to be unlocked by the player which happens at the start of the campaign.
Players will find the acquisition quests for the other Mercenaries in the Mercenary Den.
Varyana, the Berserker Crone Mercenary, buffs the player's Attack Speed and Movement Speed.
Miscellaneous
Nahantu will feature 3 unique Strongholds, just like the existing regions in the game. Two of which have been revealed through the Spiritborn demo so far.
Blizzard noticed that the players who want to socialize are growing, with this in mind they want to evaluate how to grow systems like Clans in the future.
Quite a bit of information about the Dark Citadel was revealed in GameStar's interview with Tiffany Wat and Brent Gibson. It's meant to be a challenging experience, but also dependent on group preparedness - this content can either take hours or be a fun steamroll with friends, and everything in between. Aside from the Dark Citadel information, though, Blizzard has noticed the desire for more social features and is incorporating this into development visions moving forward.
GameSpot Interview with Tiffany Wat & Rod Fergusson
To watch GameSpot's interview in full, check out
their YouTube video
!
When being asked if annual expansions are still the plan going forward, Rod stated: "We know we're going to be supporting Diablo for years to come. in terms of what's the cadence and the right amount is not something I can talk about today".
Different developers are working on many different things which allows them to be very reactive and have the ability to innovate. The Dark Citadel is an example of that, being a brand-new experience that Diablo hasn't explored before. Rod added: "There always has to be a first time for everything. We are not trying to be prescriptive, we're trying to give options and variety. This is just another different way to play".
GameSpot's interview brought a very interesting tidbit to light from Rod Fergusson. Before, Blizzard had stated that Diablo 4 would have a roughly one-per-year cadence for expansions; now, though, the first indications that this may no longer be the case have been revealed.
MeinMMO Interview with Gavian Whishaw & Rod Fergusson
To watch MeinMMO's interview in full, check out
their Dailymotion video
!
You can also find two articles from MeinMMO linked below covering their full interview in German.
MeinMMO Interview Article #1 MeinMMO Interview Article #2
" feels like you are playing four classes".
Every Friday Blizzard is doing internal team-wide playtests. The developers have sophisticated ways of getting feedback from the team which gets turned into action items.
In regards to receiving feedback in the future, the developers want to make sure that things can be playtested internally as early as possible. They also want to continue bringing key systems to the PTR (Public Test Realm) for public testing.
On the topic of feedback, Rod added: " We have the qualitative which is the notion of hearing feedback of people what they say they want, what they are putting on social media, what we do in roundtables or when we have people coming to play on campus. But we also have quantitative feedback. We have a lot of people doing analytics. Sometimes what you think is happening is different than what's actually happening. It's great to be able to have both to understand what does the game feel like right now from a player's experience how are people playing, what's actually happening in the game."
Diablo 4's combat started off slower, more intentional, and more strategic when it originally launched. Blizzard has learned since then that players want more monster density, more intensity, and lots of action. The developers have been leaning into that while finding the right balance of how intense they can go without breaking the game. It is setting the foundation of what gameplay should look like in the future.
The Mercenary Den features a Waypoint and a Blacksmith.
The Party Finder can be accessed through the Social tab and the Action Wheel. Players can also advertise activities in the Party Finder with the click of a button on the map, e.g. when you want to enter a specific dungeon.
Rod stated, "We just got confirmation that Mercenaries are considered Minions in Vessel of Hatred".
Blizzard wants each class to have at least one build to complete high tiers in The Pit.
Not only is Blizzard playtesting things internally on a weekly basis, it looks like the PTRs will be returning regularly as well! MeinMMO's interview gives us great insight into the development thoughts Blizzard is currently working through, discussing everything from feedback to testing, and everything in between. Not only that, we've gotten some great information in terms of gameplay mechanics - Mercenaries are officially considered Minions. Let the theorycrafting commence!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News