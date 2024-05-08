This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
Masterworking Can No Longer Fail in Diablo 4 Season 4
Diablo IV
Posted
13 minutes ago
by
Drapez
Players who experienced Diablo 4's first PTR were able to test the new endgame crafting system, Masterworking, which is set to arrive with the release of Season 4 on May 14th. In line with Blizzard's desire for feedback from having a PTR, players had tons of thoughts on this new permanent system, citing primarily the frustration involved with:
Masterwork upgrades having the chance to fail.
The system's Success Rate feature and the unnecessary RNG layers.
Masterwork upgrade animation taking too long.
Masterworking material conversion via Caches.
Season 4: Loot Reborn - Developer Update Summary
In the latest Developer Livestream, Blizzard walked through some substantial changes that were in line with the community's feedback. First and foremost,
Masterworking can no longer fail
, and subsequently, the Success Rate feature has been removed. The upgrade animation has been removed for all non-milestone ranks, e.g., 1-3, 5-7, and 9-11.
Also, they have developed a way to make Masterworking material conversion more fluid, as opposed to opening tens of Caches in town to only then pick up the items individually. While exact details weren't given, it seems like players will have more conversion options available to them through one of the preexisting vendors, e.g., the Alchemist's Transmutation or Refinement systems.
Such changes show a healthy approach to player feedback with the itemization reworks coming to Season 4. What do you think of the other itemization updates that developers have made in response to PTR feedback? Let us know in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post