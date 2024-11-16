This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Massive Changes To Shattered Vow and Andariel's Visage - Diablo 4 Season 6
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 32 min ago
by
Whispyr
Mythic and Unique items are the cornerstone of many builds in Diablo 4, and Blizzard has announced buffs to underperforming items for the Mid-Season Patch for Season 6. Check out the full list below:
Patch 2.0.5 Midseason Patch Notes
Mythic and Unique Item Changes
Mythic Uniques
+400% Damage to Healthy Enemies replaced with +44% damage over time duration
Damage increased from 3000% to 4000%
Uniques
Chill per second is now 3 times higher
Damage distribution time increased from 2 to 3 seconds
