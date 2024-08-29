March of the Goblins Loot No Longer Despawns - Diablo 4 Patch 1.5.1 Hotfix 2

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where items could disappear during Avarice encounters while March of the Goblins was active.



The following changes have been implemented for Treasure Goblin drops to reduce the amount of loot dropped to avoid this issue.



Rare and Magic items will no longer drop in World Tiers III and IV.



This includes the 50/50 chance to get 1 Legendary or 2 Rares. It’s now a 50% chance to get a Legendary.

Gold and boss summoning material drops consolidated into less piles. Total items dropped remains unchanged.Crafting material drop chance reduced, but amount of materials in each drop has been increased. Additionally, piles have been consolidated.Elixirs will no longer drop.These changes affect all treasure goblins, not just March of The Goblins spawns.Various performance and stability improvements.