Major Changes to Suppressor and Vampiric Affixes in Patch 1.3.1 - Diablo 4

Game Updates
The amount of health a monster with the Vampiric affix can heal for has been reduced.
- World Tier I: 10% → 5%
- World Tier II: 20% → 10%
- World Tier III: 35% → 15%
- World Tier IV: 50% → 25%
Developer’s Note: In a future patch, we’ll make an additional improvement to the Vampiric affix. Projectile attacks from monsters—like a Khazra's thrown spear—will gain a visual effect when they are imbued with the Vampiric affix. This will make it easier to identify which projectiles can heal the monster.
- The Suppressor affix has been adjusted.
- The Suppressor Field no longer is always on. It now has a 6 second duration and 50–75% uptime.
- The field can be cancelled if the monster with the affix is Stunned, Frozen, Knocked Down, or Dazed.