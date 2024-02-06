This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Lunar Awakening Collection - New Matching Holiday Class Cosmetics in Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 15 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Diablo 4's newest holiday event has brought us a whole slew of new Shop cosmetics - including a new Cosmetic Collection, with matching sets for every class.
While we don't know for certain when these packages will rotate out of stock, what we do know is that the shop refreshes happen daily at approximately 10 am PDT, so stay tuned - we may have new cosmetic options soon!
Premium Currency in Diablo 4
Lunar Awakening Collection
The Lonely Moon armors all share a distinct Lunar inspiration - and have a matching Mount as well.
Knight of the Lonely Moon - Barbarian
Beast of the Lonely Moon - Druid
Shade of the Lonely Moon - Necromancer
Dancer of the Lonely Moon - Rogue
Scholar of the Lonely Moon - Sorcerer
