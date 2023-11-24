This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Lucky Luciano's Rogue 2.0 Endgame Guide Now Live - Diablo 4 Season 2
Diablo IV
Posted
17 minutes ago
by
oxid3
When it comes to new Rogue builds we never have to look far - Lucky Luciano has been on top of theorycrafting Rogue builds for a while now. If you're looking for an all around Rogue build that can do it all, look no further than Lucky Luciano's latest Rogue 2.0 Meta Build. This build can clear everything from Ubers to Tier 100 Nightmare dungeons and do it in style.
To learn more about the Rogue 2.0 Meta build, check out our Diablo 4 Rogue 2.0 Meta Build Guide!
Rogue 2.0 is here and it's faster, deadlier, and just as tanky as before.
The Rogue 2.0 Meta Build fully utilizes , and to enable players to blast through ubers with deadly precision without worry. serves as the primary damage skill here, and will be buffed by . The build's Aspects are classics that every Rogue player knows by now.
If you'd like to learn more about the Rogue 2.0 Meta Build, be sure to check out the links below!
Rogue 2.0 Overview Rogue 2.0 Aspects and Gear
Rogue 2.0 Gems and Resistances Rogue 2.0 Skills and Rotation
Rogue 2.0 Paragon Rogue 2.0 Vampiric Powers
