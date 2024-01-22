This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Lucky Luciano's Pen Shot Rogue - New Meta Rogue in Season 3
Diablo IV
Posted
4 hr 32 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Season of the Construct starts tomorrow, and players are looking for the best builds to conquer the leveling process and beyond - and dealing with various nerfs to fan-favorite builds at the same time. We're
Lucky
to have a streamer that can give us the low-down on the up and coming builds for Rogues - and this time, has its time to shine!
Lucky Luciano has created a build that's not only designed to take you through the leveling process, but into endgame and beyond. Take a look at his build video to know everything you'll need to start Diablo 4's Season 3 off strong!
To learn more about the Penetrating Shot Rogue build, check out Lucky's New Season 3 Meta Pen Shot Rogue Video on YouTube!
Utilizing a classic setup with and to start, then transitioning into a beefier endgame setup with included, Lucky's build heaps on the damage and the defensives, exploding entire screens with . Not only is set up to slay, but the Seneschal Construct is discussed as well: ready to both support with a healing skillset as well as cause carnage with the stone.
Lucky's build guide is in an easy-to-understand video format, but for those who prefer reading a guide, don't worry - he's got links to build planners and spreadsheets too! You'll be ready to go the second the Season of the Construct goes live.
Endgame Build Tier List Leveling Build Tier List
