LoFi Beats to Study Ancient Tomes To - Latest DiabLoFi Video Out Now
Diablo IV
Posted
3 hr 35 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Looking to delve deep into those Horadric tomes for long-lost secrets? There's a soundtrack for that! Blizzard ihas released yet another LoFi mix that tantalizes the ears with the sweet sounds of the Diablo 4 soundtrack. In collaboration with RezoDrone (composed of Jason Charles Miller & Jamison Boaz), the latest in DiabLoFi is here -
LoFi Beats to Study To
!
Diablo Official YouTube Channel LoFi Beats to Study To on YouTube
LoFi Beats to Study To
takes us on another journey across Sanctuary, with remixes of tracks such as Jirandai, Cerrigar, and Yelesna. Clocking in at just over three hours worth of listening pleasure, this latest entry into the DiabLoFi series will have you dialed into your studies for hours. Joining the ranks of other LoFi remixes such as
LoFi Beats to Fight for the Light To
,
LoFi Beats to Destroy the World To
, and the original
LoFi Beats to Stay A While & Listen To
, this latest entry is sure to become part of your favorite playlists.
Which entry in the DiabLoFi series has been your favorite so far? Let us know in the comments below!
1
Comment by
Spekzo
on 2024-01-06T09:31:55-06:00
this video has more content than the entire game.
1
