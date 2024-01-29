This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Lightning Storm Druid Build Guide with Barricade - Powerful Endgame Druid Build
Diablo IV
Posted
5 hr 44 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Season of the Construct is in full swing, but some players still might not be sold on their main build this time around. With many changes after Season of Blood ended, it can be difficult to make a decision - do you stick with something tried-and-true, or try something brand new?
Thankfully, Barricade is here with another build review, this time for Lightning Storm Druid. Giving you the pros, cons, and complete breakdown of the build from Skills to Paragon, you'll have all the information you need to know if Lightning Storm Druid is right for you!
To learn more about the Lightning Storm Druid build, check out Barricade's Lightning Storm Druid Build Guide Video on YouTube!
Between step-by-step breakdowns of your Aspects, gear, and rotation, Barricade brings you the Lightning Storm Druid build in an easy-to-learn way. Our favorite SenBot has its own section as well, allowing you to take full advantage of the newest addition to the Season of the Construct. With build-enabling Uniques like in this build, Barricade even covers what happens if you're down on your luck and just can't get a drop - RNG is a fickle mistress!
Barricade's review is in an easy-to-understand video format, but for those who prefer reading a guide, don't worry - he's got links to build planners too! You'll be roaring to go in no time, with plenty of time left in the Season of the Construct.
