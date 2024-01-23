This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Leveling Builds Tier List Updated for Season 3 Launch - Choose Your Spec
Diablo IV
Posted
30 minutes ago
by
constvnt
With Season 3 and Patch 1.3 in just a few short hours, now is the perfect time to start planning your leveling build. Whether you're planning to level as quickly as possible, get some experience with what will ultimately be your endgame build during the leveling process, or try out something new in Season of the Construct, choosing the right build for your preferred playstyle is important. Upcoming balance changes increase the number of viable leveling builds, and more options can be a little overwhelming, so we've ranked our favorites from best to worst to help players accomplish their demon-slaying goals in Patch 1.3!
Whether you're looking for information on a particular build’s endgame viability or need information to help narrow down your options, our Leveling Builds Tier List has you covered. With rankings based on mobility, damage output, survivability, and several other factors, this list will have you ripping and tearing your way to the endgame in no time.
To see the full Leveling Builds Tier List rankings, take a look at our Best Leveling Builds Guide for Diablo 4.
This Leveling Builds Tier List provides preliminary rankings based on Diablo 4’s Patch Notes for Season of the Construct Patch 1.3. While Blizzard has established that there will only be two major updates in Season 3, one at launch and one approximately halfway through the season, these rankings are likely to change as we feel the full weight of Patch 1.3’s changes in the coming days and weeks. Your favorite builds may rise or fall, but this Tier List is intended to give players a general idea of what the leveling landscape will look like going into the new season.
Despite several balance changes at the class and ability levels, many of the most impactful changes coming in Season 3 stem from the addition of new Legendary Aspects and Uniques. As these new Uniques won’t drop during the leveling process and most players are more interested in leveling quickly than farming Legendary Aspects while leveling, these new items will have less implications for leveling builds than endgame builds, meaning the overall rankings of leveling builds have seen fewer changes in comparison. Stay tuned as we update our Leveling Build Tier List throughout the season to keep you informed on Diablo 4’s best builds for climbing to the endgame!
Best Leveling Builds for Season 3 - Diablo 4
Which leveling build are you planning to use in Season of the Construct? Let us know in the comments below!
Season 3 Overview Diablo 4 Patch Notes: Patch 1.3.0
