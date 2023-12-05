This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Level 21 Glyphs Reduced to 19 at AoZ Launch - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
34 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Patch 1.2.3 is now live! Players have reported that upon logging in, their level 21 Glyphs were reduced to level 19 - and Blizzard is on the case.
We are looking into this. Thanks for the report!
We'll keep you up to date on potential fixes for this situation - stay tuned!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post