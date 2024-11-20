Legendary Gileon's Brew Elixir Returns in Diablo 4's Midwinter Blight Event

Sorry to say that no matter how much this elixir offers in experience gains, it is still only a teenie-tiny boost.Normal, no additional boost,Hard - 75%Expert - 125%Penitent - 175%Torment 1 - 300%Totment 2 - 400%Torment 3 - 500%Torment 4 - 600%If you're playing T3 or t4, then it is not all that great, unless it is a "Multiplier" bonus, otherwise I'm not all that concerned about getting these as it still takes a lot of effort to gain a paragon. Going from, for example, 258 to 259 last night was a whole 55 minutes of a helltide, three 10 wave hordes and 3 Kurast Undercity runs and one world boss, Avarice, all done in T3 difficulty.So realistically offering an extra 10, 15, 20, 30, 50% etcetera, is really not helpful overall.Other than that, I hope that the 20% extra damage is on top of all of our damage bonuses and additives and multipliers for each and every class.