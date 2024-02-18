This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Last Chance to Obtain the Lunar Awakening Collection - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 25 min ago
by
Jezartroz
With the end of Diablo 4's Lunar Awakening event less than two days away, players will be seeing some sets removed from Tejal's stock - so now's the time to get them before they're gone!
The Lunar Awakening collection, consisting of
Shade of the Lonely Moon
,
Scholar of the Lonely Moon
,
Knight of the Lonely Moon
,
Dancer of the Lonely Moon
, and
Beast of the Lonely Moon
, along with the special companion mount bundle
Dragon of the Lonely Moon
will all be leaving the shop at the end of the holiday event, so players looking to grab one of these cosmetic sets now have less than 48 hours to do so.
Take a look at the models for each set from our model viewer below - which one is your favorite, and which one (if any!) do you think totally missed the mark?
Knight of the Lonely Moon - Barbarian
Beast of the Lonely Moon - Druid
Shade of the Lonely Moon - Necromancer
Dancer of the Lonely Moon - Rogue
Scholar of the Lonely Moon - Sorcerer
Let us know what you hope to see for a themed set collection in future holidays in the comments below!
