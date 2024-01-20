This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Last Chance to Obtain the Father's Judgement Collection - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 38 min ago
by
Jezartroz
With the end of Diablo 4's Season of Blood less than three days away, players will be seeing some sets removed from Tejal's stock - so now's the time to get them before they're gone!
The Father's Judgement collection, consisting of
Father's Vengeance
,
Father's Sanctimony
,
Father's Conceit
,
Father's Acrimony
, and
Father's Indignation
, will all be leaving the shop at the end of the Season, so players looking to grab one of these cosmetic sets now have less than 72 hours to do so.
Take a look at the models for each set from our model viewer below - which one is your favorite, and which one (if any!) do you think totally missed the mark?
Father's Vengeance - Barbarian
Father's Sanctimony - Druid
Father's Conceit - Necromancer
Father's Acrimony - Rogue
Father's Indignation - Sorcerer
What are you hoping to see for the Theme collection in Season 3? Let us know in the comments below!
